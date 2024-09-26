G-7 Leaders Vow to Support Ukraine's Long-Term Recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies issued a joint statement Wednesday expressing their determination to support Ukraine's long-term recovery and reconstruction and to help the country secure short-term financing.

"Russia's war of aggression has wrought tremendous damage upon Ukrainian cities and infrastructure," the G-7 leaders said in the statement.

"Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," they said.

At a summit in Italy in June, G-7 leaders agreed on 50 billion dollars in additional funding to Ukraine from the frozen Russian assets.

They said in the latest statement that they will continue to work to implement the funding by the end of this year.

