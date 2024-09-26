Hyogo Governor to Run in Fresh Gubernatorial Election
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kobe, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito plans to call a fresh gubernatorial election and run in the poll after the prefectural assembly in western Japan passed a no-confidence motion against him, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
The Hyogo prefectural assembly on Sept. 19 unanimously passed the no-confidence motion against Saito over allegations about his power harassment and other controversial behavior.
Saito will hold a press conference later on Thursday.
Under Japan’s local autonomy law, a prefectural governor slapped with a no-confidence motion automatically loses his or her position, unless he or she dissolves the assembly within 10 days.
Facing a deadline of Sunday, Saito opted to lose his job automatically so that he could run in a fresh election, the people familiar with the matter said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]