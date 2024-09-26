TEPCO Begins 5th Round of FY 2024 Treated Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday started the fifth round of the fiscal 2024 release of treated water into the sea from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

During the current fiscal year ending March 2025, TEPCO plans to discharge a total of 54,600 tons of treated water, containing tritium, on seven separate occasions from the meltdown-stricken plant in northeastern Japan.

According to TEPCO, some 7,800 tons will be released in the current round, set to end on Oct. 14, at a point about 1 kilometer from the plant.

