Hyogo Governor Announces Bid to Run in Fresh Election

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Embattled Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito said Thursday he intends to run again in a gubernatorial election after being removed following a no-confidence motion passed against him by the prefectural assembly last week.

Saito, 46, is slated to automatically lose his job as governor of the western Japan prefecture Monday under the local autonomy law, after the prefectural assembly on Sept. 19 unanimously passed the no-confidence motion against him over accusations of workplace bullying and other controversial behavior.

He plans to seek a popular mandate in the election, which is expected to be centered on his suitability for the governorship, with assembly groups gearing up to field a rival candidate.

"I still want to continue my job as governor," Saito told a press conference.

"I bear great responsibility" for the confusion in the prefectural government caused by the allegations, he said. Still, Saito said that "doing my job is also a way of fulfilling my responsibility."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]