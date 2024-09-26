Nikkei Surges 1,000 Points as Yen Falls to 145 per Dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average surged more than 1,000 points on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday as the yen briefly weakened to 145 per dollar.

The Nikkei ended at 38,925.63, up 1,055.37 points, or 2.79 pct, from the previous day's close. The broader TOPIX index advanced 70.62 points, or 2.66 pct, to 2,721.12.

Meanwhile, the dollar stood at 144.74-74 yen at 3 p.m., up from 143.88-89 yen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Nikkei average was led higher by semiconductor-related stocks, including Tokyo Electron and Disco, which jumped 8.01 pct and 9.27 pct, respectively, after major U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results overnight.

Export-oriented issues, including automakers Toyota and Honda, were supported by the weaker yen.

