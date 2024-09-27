Sharp to Launch Air Purifier Designed by Architect Kengo Kuma

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese home appliance maker Sharp Corp. said Thursday that it will launch on Oct. 21 an air purifier whose design was overseen by the office of noted Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

The purifier features a furniture-like design that uses oak solid wood as an exterior material. Its suggested retail price is 550,000 yen.

The purifier mainly targets corporate clients, while Sharp accepts orders from retail customers on its website.

Sharp, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, has been beefing up the white goods business as part of its turnaround efforts.

CEO Masahiro Okitsu said in a press event in Tokyo that the company puts priority on developing products that are supported by consumers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]