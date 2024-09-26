DBJ, Megabank Lenders Mulling Investments in Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Development Bank of Japan and the country's three megabank lenders are considering investing up to 25 billion yen in total in Tokyo-based chipmaker Rapidus Corp., sources said Thursday.

Together with the government, the banks are expected to financially support efforts by Rapidus to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors domestically from 2027. Their investments are expected to begin as early as mid-2025.

The government-linked DBJ and the three megabank lenders--MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank--will convey to Rapidus their intention to make investments in writing as early as this month, the sources said.

Rapidus estimates that a total of 5 trillion yen is needed to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors. The government has decided to provide up to 920 billion yen in subsidies, but it is also necessary to raise private funds to realize the mass production.

The three megabank lenders each plan to invest up to 5 billion yen, while the DBJ will put in up to 10 billion yen, according to the sources.

