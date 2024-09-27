LDP Leadership Race Heads to Runoff between Takaichi and Ishiba
Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party headed to a runoff between economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, on Friday.
No candidate won a majority in the first round of voting in the nine-way race to choose a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Kishida last month announced a decision to step down amid criticism of a political funds scandal involving the LDP, saying that he would not seek re-election as party leader.
The winner of the leadership election is expected to be elected as a new prime minister at a parliamentary session to be convened on Tuesday.
