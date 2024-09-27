Ishiba Elected New LDP Chief, Certain to Become Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday elected former party Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba as its new president, setting the stage for his nomination as the country's new prime minister.

Ishiba, 67, is expected to be elected as the country's 102nd prime minister at an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened on Tuesday.

He is slated to launch the LDP's new leadership team as early as Monday.

"I will do my best to make Japan once again a safe and secure country where everyone can live with a smile," Ishiba said after being elected as the 28th LDP president for a three-year term.

Attention is now focused on the timing of a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, for a snap election. Some LDP members speculate that the next Lower House election will be held on Oct. 27 or Nov. 10.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]