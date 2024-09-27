8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Production Down 15 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Domestic vehicle production at eight major Japanese automakers dropped 15.5 pct from a year earlier to some 510,000 units in August, according to data released by the companies on Friday.

Behind the decline were production halts due to Typhoon Shanshan, which made landfall in Japan in late August, and vehicle test fraud.

All eight automakers saw their domestic output decline.

Industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. logged a decrease of 22.2 pct as it continued suspending the production of some models because of the irregularities. The 10th typhoon this year also caused Toyota to halt all domestic vehicle plants temporarily.

Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota unit, saw its production fall 29.0 pct, reflecting the temporary closure of some plants due to the typhoon.

