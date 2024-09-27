Dual Surname Plaintiffs Hopeful about New LDP Pres. Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Plaintiffs in litigation seeking the legalization of dual surnames for married couples voiced hopes about the views of Shigeru Ishiba, the next president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected Friday.

Ishiba has taken a positive attitude toward the proposed introduction of a selective dual surname system that would give married couples the option of retaining their respective surnames.

In a survey conducted by nongovernmental organization Asuniwa during the campaign period of the LDP leadership election, Ishiba answered that he basically supports such a system. "Further discussion should be held within the party to create a consensus on it," he added.

"To be honest, I'm relieved that Ishiba was elected," a female plaintiff, 51, said. This is because Sanae Takaichi, who faced Ishiba in a runoff in the LDP election, had expressed a cautious view about the introduction of such a system.

But the plaintiff also showed doubts about Ishiba, because the LDP changed nothing while he kept calling for a consensus. "I want him to take a step forward and achieve a breakthrough," she said.

