SDF Aircraft to Get Ready for Lebanon Evacuation Mission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Friday it would dispatch Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to Jordan and Greece in preparation for possible evacuation of Japanese nationals from Lebanon amid the intensifying Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The two C-2 transport planes will take off as soon as all necessary procedures are completed and will be on standby in Jordan and Greece, respectively, so they can swiftly cope with changes to the situation in Lebanon.

For the mission, the SDF will organize a 500-strong task force. Equipment for evacuation on land and other SDF troops will be sent as well. Ten liaison officers have already left Japan.

The SDF airlifted Japanese nationals, and some foreign citizens, from Israel twice last year. Since then, it has put the two C-2s and a KC-767 aerial refueling tanker and transporter on standby in Japan.

The C-2 aircraft will also help Japanese people leave Israel, depending on the situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]