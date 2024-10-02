Network Cameras Offer Better Views in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Sales of network cameras, or IP cameras, are increasing in Japan to meet growing demand for keeping an eye on infants and controlling the entry and exit of factory workers, as well as for crime prevention and surveillance.

Those cameras with built-in computing functions are gaining popularity as they allow users to easily check video feeds via the internet and save them with their smartphones and other devices.

Highflyers, the operator of 11 Kiitos nursery schools in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, has installed 149 netcams at its schools for monitoring children. The cameras are used to improve the quality of childcare as they help teachers analyze causes of problems such as injuries and review what they did, or did not.

Minako Hyuga, chief Kiitos director, said, "Captured images help us re-examine the situation that resulted in a problem, so we can discuss preventive measures and give good explanations to parents."

According to Canon Inc., which makes the Kiitos-using cameras, the netcam market in the country has been growing some 9 pct a year on average.

