Ohtani Breaks Ichiro's Record with 57 Stolen Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani marked his 54th home run and 57th stolen base of the season on Friday.

The baseball phenomenon set a new single-season record for stolen bases by a Japanese player. The previous record was 56 stolen bases achieved in 2001 by Ichiro, who played for the Seattle Mariners at the time.

At Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies, Ohtani, batting first as the designated hitter, slammed his 54th homer of the season, a three-run blast, in the sixth inning. He notched his 57th stolen base in the second inning.

His batting average rose to 0.309, making it almost certain for the star to become the first Japanese major leaguer to secure at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases with a hitting average of 0.3 in a single season.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]