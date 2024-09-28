Japan SDF Joins 5-Nation Naval Drill in S. China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Sazanami joined a five-nation joint naval drill in the South China Sea on Saturday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The Sazanami passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday to become the first MSDF destroyer to do so before attending the joint exercise with the militaries of the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, according to informed sources. By having the destroyer operate in the South China Sea after sailing through the critical strait, Japan apparently intends to strongly contain China's increasing maritime assertiveness.

The drill was conducted as the five countries' "maritime cooperative activity." The Australian destroyer HMAS Sydney and the New Zealand supply ship HMNZS Aotearoa also passed through the Taiwan Strait before joining the drill, the sources said.

According the Japanese ministry, a total of six ships, including the Sazanami, and an Australian patrol aircraft took part in the joint exercise. They conducted joint cruises and communication trainings in the Philippine exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea on Saturday.

China has a territorial dispute with the Philippines over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, which has led to collisions of the two countries' ships in the sea area. The Japanese ministry explained, "While the drill was not conducted with any particular country in mind, we strongly oppose any attempt to change the status quo by force or any action that increases tensions in the South China Sea."

