Ishiba Mulls Lower House Election on Oct. 27 at Earliest

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering a plan to hold an election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Oct. 27 at the earliest, with the official campaign period starting on Oct. 15, informed sources said Sunday.

As for the new LDP leadership team to be launched on Monday, Ishiba plans to appoint former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, 75, as party vice president and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, 71, as chairman of the LDP General Council, according to the sources.

Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, 64, is expected to be picked as chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Tetsushi Sakamoto, 73, as chief of the LDP's Diet Affairs Committee.

Ishiba is slated to be elected prime minister by the Diet Tuesday and form his cabinet later in the day.

He plans to appoint former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, as finance minister and is considering naming former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, 67, as foreign minister.

