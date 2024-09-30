Ex-Tokai Mayor Raps Govt for Lack of Disaster Preparedness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokai, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Former Tokai Mayor Tatsuya Murakami, who dealt with a nuclear accident as leader of the eastern Japan village in 1999, has criticized the central government for lack of preparations for such a disaster.

"The central government only thinks about nuclear energy use under the assumption that accidents do not happen. It doesn't put efforts in deciding what to do if an accident occurs," said Murakami, 81, who oversaw the evacuation of local residents 25 years ago.

The criticality accident, caused by improper handling of nuclear fuel, happened at a facility of nuclear fuel processing company JCO Co. in the village in Ibaraki Prefecture on Sept. 30, 1999. In the accident, two workers died and over 660 local residents were exposed to radiation.

On that day, Murakami, away on a business trip in the neighboring prefecture of Tochigi, received a telephone call from his deputy informing him of the accident.

At first, he did not understand the gravity of the situation. But when he came back near the village, he saw roads blocked by police and witnessed a chaotic scene at the village hall, flooded with residents and media reporters. He gradually realized the severity of the crisis.

