Another Wave of Price Hikes to Hit Households in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Another wave of goods and service price increases will hit households in Japan in October, including food and beverage prices, postage rates and electricity and gas charges.

According to a survey of 195 companies by research company Teikoku Databank Ltd., prices of some 3,000 food and beverage items will go up in October, the highest monthly number so far this year.

The postage will increase to 110 yen from 84 yen for standard-size letters weighing up to 25 grams and to 85 yen from 63 yen for postcards. The postage for letters will be raised for the first time in 30 years, excluding price revisions made due to consumption tax increases.

Government subsidies for electricity and gas charges will be reduced in October, affecting bills in November. The electricity bill for a standard household with a monthly power consumption of 260 kilowatt-hours in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area will rise by 396 yen.

The base interest rates for housing loans at major banks and other lenders are expected to rise for variable-rate loans, the type selected by about 70 pct of those taking out housing loans, following interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

