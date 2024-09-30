IFAD to Enhance Cooperation with Japan for Food Security

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The International Fund of Agricultural Development will boost cooperation with Japan to establish food security and improve the productivity of small-scale farmers, IFAD President Alvaro Lario said in an interview with Jiji Press in New York.

The IFAD has started collaborating with UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. and Marubeni Corp. to support production by small coffee farmers in Tanzania, Lario said.

"We really want to increase cooperation" with Japanese companies to promote exports and push up the incomes of farmers in developing countries, he said.

Countries that rely on imports for food supply tend to be "more vulnerable to certain shocks of the global food supply," Lario said, citing supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For food security, he emphasized the importance of expanding domestic production and diversifying sources of supply.

