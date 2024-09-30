Ishiba Mulls Lower House Election on Oct. 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering a plan to hold an election of the House of Representatives on Oct. 27, with the official campaign period starting on Oct. 15, informed sources said Sunday.

He is expected to clarify on Monday his policy about dissolving the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a snap election, assuming that he will be elected prime minister by the Diet on Tuesday.

His plan of an early Lower House dissolution is likely to draw a backlash from opposition parties, which have been demanding full debates in the Diet.

Speaking on a television program Sunday, Ishiba said: "The prime minister will be replaced. We should seek the people's judgment as soon as possible."

After Ishiba forms his cabinet on Tuesday, he is expected to deliver his policy speech in both chambers of the Diet on Friday, which will be followed by questions from party representatives starting on Oct. 7.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]