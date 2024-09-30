Prices of 2,911 Food Items in Japan to Rise in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,911 food products from 195 major food makers are seen undergoing price hikes in Japan in October, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Monday.

The monthly number of items subject to price increases will be the largest this year, surpassing 2,897 in April, according to the Japanese research company. The sense of burdens for consumers will be great due to a series of price hikes for goods closely linked to their lives, the firm said.

Prices of cucumbers and other vegetables are showing signs of increase, and higher rice prices are starting to affect prices of restaurant menu items and bento boxed meals.

In the beverages sector, Asahi Soft Drinks Co. will raise the prices of about 90 pct of its products. Prices will be raised by 20 yen for a 500-milliliter Coca-Cola product from Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. and a 500-milliliter straight tea product from Kirin Beverage Co.'s "Gogo no Kocha" brand, according to Teikoku Databank.

NH Foods Ltd., Itoham Foods Inc. and Marudai Food Co. will increase prices of their meat products, mainly hams and sausages, by up to about 20 pct. Cooking oil makers such as Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. will raise prices for rapeseed and palm oil products.

