Hyogo Governor Election Set for Nov. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural election commission announced Monday that a gubernatorial election that follows the exit of embattled Motohiko Saito as governor will be held Nov. 17.

The official campaign period of the election will start Oct. 31.

Saito, 46, has said he intends to run in the gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture. Political parties are rushing to select their candidates.

On Sept. 19, the assembly of Hyogo Prefecture unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against Saito over his controversial behavior including workplace bullying.

Saito told a press conference Thursday that he would choose to lose his job, rather than the option of dissolving the assembly, under the local autonomy law, and that he would run in the upcoming election. Saito lost his job as governor Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]