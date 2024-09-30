Fujifilm to Boost Production of Chip Materials

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp. said Monday it will spend some 20 billion yen to build factories in Shizuoka and Oita prefectures to increase production of semiconductor materials.

The investment by the Japanese company is aimed at meeting growing demand for materials for advanced semiconductors amid the wider use of artificial intelligence and high-speed, large-volume communications.

Fujifilm will invest some 13 billion yen to build a new factory in the town of Yoshida in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka, where clean room facilities and inspection equipment will be introduced for the development, production and quality evaluation of next-generation photosensitive materials. The factory will start operations in autumn 2025.

At a complex in the southwestern city of Oita, the company will spend some 7 billion yen to construct a new factory to boost its semiconductor cleaner production capacity by some 40 pct. The factory will go into operation in spring 2026.

