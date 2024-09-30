Japan's LDP Launches Leadership Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party launched its new leadership team led by President Shigeru Ishiba, 67, on Monday.

Ishiba will hold a news conference soon to announce a plan to hold a general election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Oct. 27.

Ishiba won the LDP election to pick the successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday. He is expected to be elected prime minister by the Diet on Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]