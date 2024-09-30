Japan Govt, Forced Sterilization Plaintiffs Ink Basic Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government, plaintiffs in forced sterilization lawsuits and their lawyers and supporters signed a basic agreement Monday on efforts to help victims of forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law and to eradicate discrimination against them.

Under the agreement, the plaintiff side and the government will hold regular talks to consider specific measures.

Ayuko Kato, minister for child policies, said at a signing ceremony on the day, "The government will make every effort to realize a society in which all citizens live together while respecting each other's personalities and individuality."

"The basic agreement will be a step toward creating a society free of eugenics and discrimination against people with disabilities," said a woman in her 70s who goes by the pseudonym Junko Iizuka and signed the agreement on behalf of the plaintiffs.

The basic agreement clarifies the government's responsibility and apology, stating, "The government is deeply aware that it is in a position to respond sincerely to this issue."

