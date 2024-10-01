Kidney Transplant between Same-Sex Couple Conducted in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--A live kidney transplant between a same-sex couple has been performed for the first time at Kyoto University Hospital, according to the hospital in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

This is the first time that a living organ transplant between same-sex partners has been disclosed in Japan, as live-donor organ transplants are allowed only between relatives in principle.

Both the recipient and the donor are doing well after the operation, and they have already left the hospital, the institution said Monday.

The two are female residents of Kyoto who have lived together since March 2019, according to the hospital. They applied for the city's certification system to recognize same-sex partnerships, with their application accepted in August 2023.

The recipient was diagnosed with chronic renal failure around 2022 and visited the hospital in July 2023. It was found that her renal failure progressed to a point where she would need a kidney transplant or hemodialysis. The donor proposed a live kidney transplant.

