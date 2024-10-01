Japan PM Kishida's Cabinet Resigns en Masse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet resigned en masse on Tuesday morning on his 1,094th day in office, the eighth longest in Japan's post-World War II history.

In April this year, Kishida became the eighth-longest serving prime minister by exceeding Ryutaro Hashimoto, who held office for 932 days.

Kishida did not seek re-election in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election held Friday.

"Japan has reached a critical juncture both domestically and internationally," Kishida said in a statement. "I hope that under the incoming cabinet, important policies that will open up Japan's future will be vigorously advanced."

"The realization of politics that can gain trust and sympathy was the starting point of the Kishida administration, and I have consistently maintained my determination about that," the statement said.

