Japan Launches Lab to Develop Innovative Defense Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday launched a new laboratory tasked with developing innovative defense equipment in a bid to help the country secure technological supremacy in the future.

The facility, modeled on the U.S. Defense Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which developed the prototype of the internet, has its office in the Yebisu Garden Place commercial complex in central Tokyo, hiring more than 10 outside experts as program managers.

The laboratory will work on developing, among others, technology for detecting submarines using means other than sound waves, such as elementary particles, and technology for self-driving in rough terrain and darkness, as well as promoting the application of existing technologies.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara visited the laboratory Friday morning, telling its staff, "It is necessary to respond swiftly to progress in science technology, thereby securing national power enough to fend off invasion and coercion by other countries." He also sounded positive about working with U.S. research institutions.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]