Japan Firms Hold Ceremonies for Prospective Employees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese companies held ceremonies Tuesday for students and others who are scheduled to join them in spring 2025.

Many of the firms held their ceremonies in person as the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, while others held online events.

Kubota Corp.'s online ceremony was joined by 284 people who have secured informal job offers from the agricultural machinery maker based in the western Japan city of Osaka. The participants were also given an opportunity to talk online to get to know each other.

Electronics maker NEC Corp. held its ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo. Fumiaki Tanaka, a former member of Japan's rugby national team for men, who also played for the company's team for the sport, appeared in the morning session of the ceremony. "You can seize a chance by promoting yourselves as a working adult," he told the prospective employees.

"There have been many events for interactions with other prospective workers and current employees from the selection stage, so I was able to get rid of my anxiety," said Tomoko Ichikawa, a 22-year-old fourth grader at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, who joined the NEC ceremony. "I look forward to working with them in a warm environment."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]