COVID-19 Routine Vaccinations Begin for Elderly in Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 routine vaccinations, mainly for people aged 65 or older, began in Japan on Tuesday in a program running until March 31 next year.

Available in the program are five vaccines that can combat the JN.1 omicron variant, including a new type called a replicon vaccine using self-amplifying messenger RNA that creates proteins evoking immune responses against the novel coronavirus.

Eligible recipients are individuals aged 65 or older and those aged 60 to 64 with severe underlying conditions. Their out-of-pocket expenses are capped at 7,000 yen.

People under 65 can also receive the vaccinations, but there is no such expense cap for them.

Until fiscal 2023, COVID-19 vaccinations were classified as temporary inoculation under the immunization law. They were provided free of charge thanks to full public funding.

