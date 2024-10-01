Nagoya Mayor Kawamura to Run in Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said Tuesday that he will run in the next election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

"I will start a battle to change this society, where taxpayers suffer," he told reporters after referring to the high-profile slush fund scandal at the Liberal Democratic Party.

He is expected to be an official candidate of the Conservative Party of Japan, a political organization where he serves as co-leader under novelist Naoki Hyakuta as top leader.

Kawamura, 75, was elected to the Diet for the first time in the 1993 Lower House election as a candidate of the now-defunct Japan New Party. He later joined other parties such as the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan. He has been elected five times to the Diet.

Since Japan introduced its current single-seat constituency system for the Lower House in 1996, he had been based in Aichi Prefecture's No. 1 constituency.

