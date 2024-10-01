MLB Star Shohei Ohtani Wins Home Run, RBI Titles

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won the National League home run and runs-batted-in titles in the 2024 regular season, which ended on Monday.

Ohtani finished the season with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs. He became the first Japanese player to win the RBI title in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani narrowly missed the National League triple crown, with his final batting average of .310 falling behind San Diego Padres hitter Luis Arraez's .314.

He also finished first in runs, at 134, on-base average, at .390, and slugging average, at .646, while ranking second in hits, at 197, and stolen bases, at 59.

Meanwhile, Ohtani topped MLB jersey sales for the second straight season.

