Body of Missing Noto Girl Probably Found

Fukui, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The body of a girl who went missing amid the unprecedented downpour on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, late last month has probably been found, the Japan Coast Guard said Tuesday.

According to the JCG, a woman’s body about 150 centimeters tall was discovered by a fishing boat in waters some 40 kilometers west of a port in Sakai in Fukui Prefecture, which neighbors Ishikawa, on Monday afternoon and recovered by the Fukui Coast Guard Station.

The body was wearing a dark jersey shirt and pants with the word “Kiso” handwritten on the pants’ name tag.

The missing girl is Hanon Kiso, a 14-year-old junior high school third grader in the city of Wajima.

Since the Sept. 21 flood and sediment disasters in the northern Noto region, which followed the devastating Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1, nine people have been found dead and other residents have also been unaccounted for in the city. Meanwhile, the overall death toll has reached 13.

