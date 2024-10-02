Ishiba Elected Japan's New Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament elected Shigeru Ishiba, new president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as prime minister Tuesday to succeed Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba, 67, told an inaugural press conference that he plans to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower parliamentary chamber, on Oct. 9 for a general election on Oct. 27.

The election is designed to "ask the people whether they can trust this cabinet or whether they have other choices," he said.

"We will conduct humble, sincere and warm politics," he said.

"Our economic and fiscal policy management will give top priority to overcoming deflation," Ishiba said. "We will uphold the Kishida administration's economic policies," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]