Ishiba Seeks to Revise Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his proposal on Tuesday for revising the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement.

Revising the agreement "will lead to a stronger alliance between Japan and the United States," Ishiba said at an inaugural press conference.

He said he does not think that proposing the revision to the United States will raise concern about the alliance.

Ishiba also said that "it is reasonable from a military perspective" to station Japanese Self-Defense Forces troops in the United States. He also reiterated his call for creating an Asian version of NATO.

He said that he will chair a new ministerial meeting to discuss increasing benefits for SDF personnel.

