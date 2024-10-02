4 Japanese Automakers Log U.S. Sales Increases in July-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Combined new vehicle sales in the United States by six major Japanese automakers in July-September rose 1 pct from a year before to about 1.43 million units, as hybrids and plug-in hybrids sold well, according to their announcements Tuesday.

Of the six companies, Honda Motor Co., Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. marked U.S. sales increases in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Honda's sales went up 8 pct to around 366,200 units. The hybrid versions of its popular models such as the CR-V and the Civic contributed to the sales growth.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp. saw its sales fall 8 pct to some 542,900 units, affected by the suspension of production of the Grand Highlander SUV and other models due to recalls. The share of electric vehicles including hybrids in Toyota's overall U.S. sales in September was 48.4 pct, the biggest ever, according to a Toyota official.

Nissan Motor Co.'s sales fell 2.2 pct to about 212,100 units as its mainstay SUV models did not sell well. The automaker does not sell hybrids in the United States, and that is weighing on its performance in the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]