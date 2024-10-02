Ishiba Vows to Deepen Japan-U.S. Ties in Talks with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that his administration intends to strengthen their countries' alliance, during their telephone conversation the day after he took office.

Ishiba started his substantial work as prime minister in the security field, in which he has expertise. This time, he stopped short of referring to his proposal for revising the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance has been significantly strengthened by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Biden," Ishiba said in the talks. "I will take over the policy and further strengthen it."

Ishiba outlined his policy of deepening cooperation among like-minded nations, such as the trio of Japan, the United States and South Korea and the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India. The two leaders also confirmed cooperation on the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago.

According to a statement released by the U.S. White House, Biden said he "looked forward to working closely with Prime Minister Ishiba to continue deepening the U.S.-Japan global partnership across the full range of security, economic, technology and diplomatic issues."

