PayPay Starts Hassle-Free Daily 500-Yen Investment Service

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online broker PayPay Securities Corp. said Wednesday that it has started a smartphone-based service for automatic purchases of 500 yen a day in selected global investment funds.

The service is designed to allow even first-time investors to start wealth accumulation easily.

Users can select from a global equity fund offered by Capital International K.K. and a global asset investment fund managed by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co.

They use the PayPay smartphone payment app to register their investment orders and make purchases. The amount and frequency of buying can be changed later.

"Reasons people can't start making investments include the difficulty of understanding how to do that," President Kenji Bansho told a press conference. "We've made it possible for users to accumulate investment fund assets with less hassle."

