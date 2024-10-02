Blast Blows Hole near Miyazaki Airport Taxiway

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A hole was found near a taxiway at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan on Wednesday following what turned out to be an explosion caused by an old shell.

The Self-Defense Forces have removed remnants from the blast, which occurred just before 8 a.m. local time. No injuries have been confirmed.

The international airport in the city of Miyazaki was used as an airbase by the former Japanese Imperial Navy, and old shells were found there in 2011 as well.

The transport ministry's office at the airport and others said the explosion caused a hole measuring around 7 meters long, 4 meters wide and a meter deep in asphalt near a taxiway.

They added that the blast was caused by a 500-pound U.S.-made shell and that it was unclear why it exploded.

