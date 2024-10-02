Japan's New Foreign Minister Willing to Meet China's Wang Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Wednesday that he hopes to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as soon as possible to build up honest dialogue.

"I want to strengthen dialogue with China, an important neighbor," Iwaya said at his inaugural press conference.

"Japan and China have extremely important responsibilities for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community," he said.

Tokyo and Beijing need to build constructive and stable relations in which they demand what they should and cooperate when they should, Iwaya said.

He described ties with South Korea as extremely important, and said that "Japan and South Korea cooperating closely will lead to stability and prosperity in East Asia."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]