Japan Emperor, Empress Attend Youth Exchange Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended Wednesday an international youth exchange conference in Tokyo.

The event is part of an international exchange program that started in 1994 to celebrate the Imperial couple's marriage. This year, the program covers four countries, including Spain and the Dominican Republic.

The Imperial couple listened closely to discussions by youths on themes such as climate change.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako held talks with young people from the four countries and Japanese young people who have been sent to those countries.

The Imperial couple have frequently taken part in the conference, but it was their first time to attend since Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]