2024 POLLS: Funds Scandal-Hit LDP Members Scared of Double Candidacy Ban

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--An idea has emerged within Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party to ban party members involved in the high-profile slush funds scandal from running in the proposed Oct. 27 general election for both a constituency seat and under the proportional representation system.

LDP lawmakers with weak electoral bases now fear that the idea will actually be materialized, because the ban means they will lose the possibility of reviving under the proportional system after being defeated in fights in their electoral districts.

Middle-ranking and younger members who were first elected to the Diet after the 2012 Lower House election, when the LDP returned to power, have not experienced a tough election, observers pointed out.

Since Shigeru Ishiba expressed his intention to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday for a snap election immediately after winning the LDP leadership election, it has become an urgent task for the party to decide how to treat members tainted by the kickback scandal with the now-defunct largest faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the center.

Facing strong public calls for strict punitive measures particularly against former Abe faction members who had kept kickbacks from the faction unreported until the misconduct came to light, Ishiba was initially eager to "strictly screen" candidates in the next Lower House election. But as his campaign in the LDP presidential election progressed, he turned ambiguous about the matter so as to win support from a wider spectrum of party members.

