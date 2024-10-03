G-7 Leaders Reaffirm Close Cooperation on Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies on Wednesday reaffirmed that they will work closely together in their responses to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told his G-7 counterparts in a conference call that all parties involved need to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation into an all-out war.

Ishiba also said it is important to make efforts to de-escalate the tensions. Japan will make utmost diplomatic efforts and reach out to Iran, he said.

Ishiba, who took office on Tuesday, called for the G-7's close cooperation on the matter, saying that the security of the Middle East, Europe and Indo-Pacific is closely linked to each other.

The Japanese prime minister said he is gravely concerned about tensions in the Middle East, including Iran's attack on Israel, and that such escalation is utterly unacceptable.

