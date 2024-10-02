LDP to Pledge Ceaseless Reforms of Political Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will pledge to promote "ceaseless reforms" of systems linked to political funds under a campaign platform for the upcoming general election, in light of a slush funds scandal involving the party, according to a draft.

The draft platform for the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, says the LDP will "be reborn as a party that strictly observes rules" and "make all-out efforts to regain trust in politics."

The LDP is expected to finalize the platform as early as this week.

As specific measures to regain public trust, the LDP is expected to pledge efforts to ensure transparency in policy activity expenses and to set up a third-party organization to oversee the use of funds.

The campaign platform will also contain plans to disclose the use of research, public relations and accommodation allowances paid to lawmakers and to return unused portions to the state coffers.

