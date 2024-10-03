New Japan PM Ishiba, U.S. Envoy Agree to Enhance Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel agreed Thursday to further strengthen their countries' alliance.

Meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, they also affirmed that Japan and the United States will promote cooperation with like-minded countries such as South Korea and the Philippines.

"(We had) a very positive and strong conversation that's keeping the forward momentum for what has been a historic period" for the U.S.-Japan alliance and the strengthening of that alliance, Emanuel told the press after the meeting. "The U.S.-Japan alliance is foundational for a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Ishiba, who took office Tuesday, talked with U.S. President Joe Biden over the telephone Wednesday. They agreed that the Japanese and U.S. governments will facilitate work to set up an early in-person summit between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]