CDP Calls for Unifying Opposition Candidates in Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda on Thursday sought cooperation from other opposition parties in unifying candidates for constituencies in the upcoming general election.

He made the request in separate meetings with Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People. Specifically, Noda asked the Nippon Ishin and DPFP chiefs to unify opposition candidates in constituencies that are home to Liberal Democratic Party members involved in the ruling Japanese party's high-profile slush funds scandal.

This was the first time for Noda to hold talks with Baba and Tamaki since he took office as leader of the CDP, the country's top opposition party, in late September.

With Baba and Tamaki, Noda shared a goal of preventing the LDP and its Komeito ally from securing a majority in the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, while maximizing the number of seats opposition parties will win in the election.

"I want to continue sincere dialogue" on candidate coordination, Noda told reporters after the talks with Baba and Tamaki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]