Fujitsu Considering Investing in Rapidus

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. is considering investing in Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. to ensure stable supply of advanced semiconductors needed to promote the development of artificial intelligence technology, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Rapidus aims to raise about 100 billion yen from companies to help finance its plans to start mass production of next-generation semiconductors in 2027. Construction of a Rapidus chip plant is underway in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Some existing Rapidus shareholders, including Sony Group Corp. and Kioxia Corp., plan to inject fresh capital into the chipmaker. MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho Bank and the government-backed Development Bank of Japan are considering investing up to 25 billion yen in total in Rapidus.

On Thursday, Rapidus said it will set up a research and development center for the chip assembly process at a Seiko Epson Corp. factory in Chitose.

The research and development center, scheduled to start operations in April 2026, will have a 9,000-square-meter clean room.

