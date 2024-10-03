G-7 Leaders Reaffirm Close Cooperation on Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Paris/Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies on Wednesday reaffirmed that they will work closely together in their responses to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In an emergency conference call, the G-7 leaders strongly criticized Iran's large-scale missile attack on Israel. They expressed strong concern over the growing risk of an exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel, sharing the recognition that a conflict involving the entire region would benefit no one and that a diplomatic solution is still possible.

The conference call, which lasted some 45 minutes, was convened by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country holds the G-7 presidency this year.

New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told his G-7 counterparts that all parties involved need to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation into an all-out war.

Ishiba also said it is important to make efforts to de-escalate the tensions. Japan will make utmost diplomatic efforts and reach out to Iran, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]