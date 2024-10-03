Award Ceremony for Japanese Alcoholic Beverages Held in Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The award ceremony for the Kura Master competition for sake and other Japanese alcoholic beverages for France for fiscal 2024 was held in Paris on Wednesday.

The Prix du President top prize in the sake category was given to “Shirayuki Daiginjo Itami Morohaku,” made by Konishi Brewing Co. from the city of Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. In the category of “shochu” and “awamori” distilled spirits, “Araroka Matsufuji,” from Matsufuji in the town of Kin, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, won the same highest award.

A total 1,223 of sake products and 197 shochu and awamori products were put up for the competition, and they were evaluated by about 120 jurors from France’s restaurant industry.

A juror for sake praised Shirayuki Daiginjo Itami Morohaku, saying that it has a complex flavor with many elements beautifully harmonized. Konishi Brewing President Shinuemon Konishi expressed joy, saying: “(The winning of the award) is a result of our sake brewing (since the establishment of the company).”

Araroka Matsufuji received a juror comment that the reviewer’s heart was shaken. Kazuaki Sakiyama, chief of Matsufuji, expressed gratitude and attributed the prize winning to the dedication of its employees.

