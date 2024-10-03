Ishiba Seen Vowing to Double Regional Revitalization Subsidies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will announce, in his first policy speech at parliament Friday, a plan to double subsidies for local revitalization on an initial budget basis, it was learned Thursday.

Ishiba is also expected to stress his intention to set up a new task force for revitalizing regional economies and improving the living environment in regional areas, according to informed sources.

In addition, Ishiba will vow to redouble efforts to establish a government agency for disaster management, one of his campaign pledges in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's latest presidential election, the sources said.

He will underscore the need to improve the work environment and pay of Self-Defense Forces personnel, the sources said. Ishiba plans to set up a related ministerial council to be headed by himself.

